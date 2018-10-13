Vigilante operator finds one-yr- old boy in Anambra forest

By Vincent Ujumadu

AN unthinkable has happened in Anambra State as chairman of a vigilante outfit in Adazi-Nnukwu in the Anaocha local government area of the state, Mr. Frank Okonkwo, reportedly picked a one- year old boy in a thick forest in the area.



The child, whose name could not be ascertained at press time, was found in the forest opposite Holy Trinity House at Adazi-Nnukwu around midnight when the chairman of the vigilante group was on duty.

“I wonder who could have brought this young child into the forest. I suspect the boy was used for ritual. I do not think it was just a case of child abandonment. This is political period and everything is possible. That is why everybody should be careful and watchful,” he said.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the vigilante chairman brought the boy to the Neni Police station, adding that the child was abandoned in the forest opposite the Holy Trinity House, Adazi Nnukwu.

According to him, effort was ongoing to trace the boy’s biological parents in order to reunite him with the family.