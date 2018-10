Video: Singer Paula Abdul falls off stage during live show

Singer Paula Abdul survived a concert mishap over the weekend during her show in Biloxi, Mississippi, when she accidentally fell off stage in the middle of her performance.

The 56-year-old singer was singing her hit “The Promise of a New Day” and walked forward to greet fans, when she suddenly took a tumble off the stage.

Fans were audibly shocked after the fall, with one woman screaming after she went down.

Thankfully, TMZ reports that Abdul got up and continued the show without a hitch.

Abdul is currently on her Straight Up Paula! 2018 Tour, her first solo tour in 25 years.

ET spoke to the singer in July about her tour.

“It’s been decades since I’ve done my own tour, um, but I had a great taste of what it’s like being on the road last summer with the New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men, and had a great time.

“It was just a real warm welcome and [it reminded me] of how it felt like when I was on the road constantly years and years ago,” she shared.

“It was in your face and it was so fast and it was so furious and there was no time to, like, engage as much with the audience as I will this time.

“I’m at my best when I’m being creative and I have a lot of real cool things that I want to do to bring that nostalgia back to all my fans,” she added.