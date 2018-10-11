Vidal ‘lacked respect’ for teammates, says Barca manager

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal “lacked respect” for his teammates by complaining on social media about not playing enough, the club’s sporting director Pep Segura said Thursday.

Chilean international Vidal has started only two games for the Catalan giants since his summer move to the Nou Camp from Bayern Munich.

The former Juventus man is up against Croatia’s Ivan Rakitic and Brazilian trio Philippe Coutinho, Arthur and Rafinha for places in a quality-packed Barca midfield.

He recently took his frustration out by posting messages on his Instagram account featuring angry or frustrated emojis, notably following Barca’s 4-2 Champions League win over Tottenham.

Segura, speaking to the Catalan daily Sport, said: “A professional has to show respect for his team-mates, for the dressing room and for the coach even if the decisions that are taken are not always the ones he expects.”

“Vidal knows he’s made a mistake and that he’s lacked respect for his teammates. I’m sure he will make amends.”

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde, meanwhile, suggested he was not aware of Vidal’s complaints.

“We’re a team,” Valverde said at the weekend.

“I don’t know what the players are putting on social media but no one tells me anything.

“Maybe Arturo is angry because of a domestic accident, what do I know?”