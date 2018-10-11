Vandals electrocuted in Abuja, Delta

By Chris Ochayi & Paul Olayemi

A suspected cable thief has been electrocuted after climbing a pole in Karu, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in the early hours of yesterday.

The incident, which occurred on Kalabari Road in Karu, a satellite town, left the lifeless middle-aged man glued between the cables and the electric pole.

The suspected vandal was said to have ascended the pole at about 4a.m., during power outage in the area. Shortly after climbing the pole, power was restored and got electrocuted.

The Federal Fire Services, Abuja; Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, whose office is located less than 500 metres from the scene, accompanied to the location by some policemen from the Karu Division, have since brought down the corpse.

In Delta

The body of an unidentified young man was found, electrocuted, at Yoruba Road axis, Sapele, Delta State, yesterday.

The man was electrocuted while attempting to vandalise the wire linking an electric pole to a house in the vicinity.

According to an eyewitness, “we heard screaming from some persons and when we rushed out, we saw the young man clutching pliers on a naked wire, jerking and, after sometime, he went still.”

However, some residents of the area have denied that the young man was electrocuted.

Speaking to Vanguard, Madam Beatrice, who said the victim lived close to the scene of the incident, said he was a garbage man.

Her story: “He used to pick garbage around here and sometimes he buys some plastic, glass and even aluminium from us. I think he must have mistaken the wires for aluminium.

“The electric wire has been there since last night, lying naked on the ground. We even called BDEC, but they refused to come.”

At press time, the body had been deposited in a mortuary, while a Police source told Vanguard that no one has come forward to identify him.