Uzoho shines in Elche debut win

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has praised the fans for their unflinching support in Eleche’s 2 nil win over Malaga in the Spanish Segunda division league last night which also happened to be his first team debut.

Uzoho moved on loan to Elche from fellow Segunda side Deportivo de la Coruna where he made his break last season before being retuned to the youth side to make way for more experienced goalkeepers.

According to sofa score statistical rating, Uzoho was given a whooping 8.5 percent rating out of 10, the highest in the game after making a total of five saves and four of them coming from inside the box.

Lozano Neyder put the home side in front in the 36th minute before Martinez Borja scored a 63rd minute goal to close the encounter.

Uzoho appreciated the fans on his official Twitter handle saying. “Great performance yesterday night guys, the fans we felt your support throughout the game.”

Elche’s next fixture will be at home to Real Zaragoza on Sunday October 28 and the Eagles shot stopper will be hoping to make another appearance.