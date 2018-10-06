Uzoho remains 2nd choice goalkeeper at Elche

The role of Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Francis Odinaka Uzoho at his loan club Elche has been explained following his non-involvement in their last three league games.

Uzoho was widely expected to be first choice at relegated Elche after leaving another relegated outfit in Deportivo La Coruna on loan following a disagreement over his role with the team.

Deportivo La Coruna insist on Uzoho as third choice goalkeeper who will alternate between the first team and the B team in the third division despite his above average performance for Nigeria at the World Cup.

Their decision made the 19 year old to push for a move away from the club to help his international career with Nigeria and upon his move to Elche, many expected him to be first choice but that is not the case.

Thirty-nine year old veteran shot stopper Jose Juan is the number one option in goal and he has kept goal in all of their seven league games while Uzoho has only kept once and that came in the Copa Del Rey.

Uzoho is viewed by the coach of Elche as his second choice goalkeeper and the one for Cup games while the veteran Jose Juan will man goal in the league as they bid to make a quick return to the La Liga.