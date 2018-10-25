Breaking News
US govt  considering PDP’s petition against Buhari, APC –  Youth leader

On 12:58 pmIn News by TonyComments

The National youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt. Hon. SKE Udeh-Okoye has said that the United State’s government is considering the party’s petition against President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC,  government.

PDP Youth Leader, Udeh-Okoye being presented with document by US envoy

The Youth Leader also said that it has petitioned the German, United Kingdom, France governments and the Common Wealth of Nations on what it described as the anti-democratic activities of the Buhari-led government.

In a statement by the Secretary  of the PDP national youth leader, Mr. Okah Ewah Edede, the party said the national youth leader “had visited the Ambassadors of UK and Germany where he presented them with a petition on the ongoing political intimidation, harassment, forced disappearance and gross human right abuses being perpetrated by the APC-led FG against the opposition.”

The statement said  the National youth leader  also played host to official’s from the US Embassy,  led by the political officer of US embassy ,Mr. Franz Seitz,   in his office at the party Secretariat on Wednesday where he presented  a petition  detailing “series of illegal and anti-democratic activities of the Buhari-led APC government including forced disappearance, gross human right abuses and the transformation of the police into a political hit squad to the US government.”

He said “the US government’s representative assured the PDP national youth leader of  the White House’s consideration of the party’s petition.”

According to him, “the quest  was to simply get the international community to exert pressure on the APC-led federal government of President Buhari and  the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,  to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2019 and to respect the rule-of-law.”

The PDP national youth leader reiterated the position of the party and that of it’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar “to run issue-based campaign and to uplift the situation of Nigerians if elected into power in 2019.”

The statement also said that, “the PDP national youth leader is billed to meet with key members  of the international community including the UN, EU, Commonwealth of nations, AU, France and others in his quest to alert the world and world leaders of the ploy by APC to use State powers to oppress the opposition further as the general elections approach.”


