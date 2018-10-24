UEFA charge Man United over pitch invasion

Manchester United were charged by UEFA on Wednesday for a pitch invasion at Old Trafford during their Champions League defeat by Juventus.



Three fans managed to get past the stewards early in Tuesday’s game, with one, who was wearing a United shirt, appearing to try and touch Cristiano Ronaldo as the Juventus forward returned to his former club.

UEFA also fined the three-time European champions after their draw with Valencia earlier this month for a delayed kick-off and for arriving late to the stadium.

Jose Mourinho’s United slumped to a 1-0 loss as Paulo Dybala scored for Juve, who lead Group H from the English giants by five points.