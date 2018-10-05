Two soldiers bag 5-year jail term for abduction

The Nigerian Army General Court Martial sitting in Maiduguri has sentenced two soldiers, Sgt. Aliyu Hassan and Cpl. Bello Nasiru, to five years imprisonment for abduction.

This is contained in a statement issued by Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations, on Friday in Maiduguri.

President of the Court, Brig. Gen. Olusegun Adesina, said the soldiers were found guilty of the three-count of civil offences bordering on attempt to commit abduction and extortion.

Adesina sentenced the two soldiers to five-year imprisonment on the first and third count charge which were to run concurrently.

The court, which sat at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, also demoted the convicts to the ranks of Corporal and Private, respectively.

Meanwhile, the court has demoted three officers after their conviction for cowardice, indiscipline and negligence to duty.

The officers were Cpt. Alhamdu Kwasau, Cpt. Jimen Babangida and Lt Sunusi Bello.

Kwasau was found guilty of cowardly behavior and negligence in the discharge of his duties and demoted to the rank of Lieutenant with two-year loss of seniority on the rank.

Also, Cpt. Babangida bagged 9-month forfeiture of seniority on the rank while Lieutenant Bello got 6-month forfeiture of seniority on the rank, after they were found guilty of conduct contrary to service discipline.

Similarly, the court ordered additional 9-month forfeiture of seniority on the rank of Captain on Babangida for disobedience to standing orders.

Adesina added that the verdicts were subject to ratification by the military authorities.

He noted that the court martial was to keep troops in check, ensure strict adherence to the code of conduct guiding counter-insurgency operation and respect for human rights.

NAN