Trump defends immigration policy

U.S. President Donald Trump defended his controversial immigration policies on Wednesday, warning that the U.S. could end up a “total mess” if it fails to defend its border and block the arrival of illegal immigrants.

“For those who want and advocate illegal immigration, just take a good look at what has happened to Europe over the last five years.

“A total mess! They only wish they had that decision to make over again,” Trump said.

Trump called the U.S. a “great sovereign nation,” saying the country would never simply allow people to enter illegally.

Under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy, everyone crossing the U.S. border illegally is charged with a criminal offence and sent to a detention facility.

The policy drew fierce criticism from rights groups after it resulted in the incarceration of scores of children who were separated from their families at the border.

