Towards 2019 general elections in Nigeria

By Ayokangun Onatola

THE affairs of our Nation are under His control. Provided that, we will think positively, see things rightly, do what is just and expect desired long sought change when it will come.

Regarding the State of the Nation – let’s not forget that we have had several administrations at the Federal, State and Local government levels since the Nation’s Independence on 01 Oct 1960 up till 29 May 2015 with many dramatic turns and political charades as leadership batons changed hands. We cannot claim to have forgotten how all our past Heads of States/Presidents queued up behind General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) in 2015 as the man with the magic wand to fix Nigeria’s avalanche of woes. Such act served best as their collective public declaration that they have all failed us in the past. Although, their sincerity for such declaration and genuineness of such massive support of PMB’s presidential ambition in 2015 remain questionable especially going by their recent collaborative opposition and campaign for rejection of President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) at the 2019 polls.

One Nation, One People, One Destiny

Between 29 May 2015 and 29 May 2018, one thing that remains apparent is that the slogan “One Nation, One People, One Destiny” cannot be associated with Nigeria again. There are few sacred cows and the rest of the people are being treated as inanimate objects and scapegoats. In a civilized Nation, one would not have expected that by the manner Senator Bukola Saraki ascended the reins of power as Senate President, he will last in that office beyond nine months. I am talking of Nations where credible personalities with grey matter for solving national problems with the application of the constitutional provisions with good sense of judgement, fairness and selflessly. So, only in Nigeria can the likes of Bukola Saraki, Atiku Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdusalaam Abubakar and Olusegun Obasanjo be reckoned with as “political celebrities” despite their service of the Nation.

As it has often being echoed that when a government sets to fight corruption, such government should be prepared for the eventuality of corruption fighting her back too. In the truest sense, to what extent has the corruption war gone and what is the evidence of its successful outcome? Personally, from our independent research and investigative activity, Nigeria seems to evolve as a Nation of people with many destinies. PMB has promised anti-corruption war. He pledged in his Inauguration Speech that “I belong to nobody, I belong to everybody”. So many rhetorics have been uttered by our learned and pragmatic Vice-President in his able assistance to PMB and even when PMB was at large on medical trips abroad.

In spite of all those, meaningful concrete dividends of democracy are yet to be enjoyed by Nigerians. The roads remain death traps and future remain uncertain as majority of Nigerians still suffer lacks in the midst of plenty. Pervading the length and breadth of Nigeria, across all the six geopolitical regions are manifestation of people suffering from abject poverty, insecurity to life, non-safety of properties, non-access to affordable quality healthcare, amongst other social vices and malaise. Youth unemployment keeps growing, many State workers are owed salaries for as long as threeto six months, pensioners languishing in penury for denial of their entitlements.

The above-listed vices and malaise are indices of failure of government to redeem pledges, fulfil promises made to electorates and inability to demonstrate their capability to meet peoples needs and help to actualize their aspirations. Hope is never lost for the PMB-led Federal Government to prove that they are ready to put people at the centre of their governance. That is what democracy is all about. And that is why advanced economies are newly coming to have some chats with us. They see a Nation of vast population, beautiful drainage, perfect weather, a land flowing with honey and gold. And they wonder why her people suffer neglect and denial of good living.

So, let no one misinterpret such gestures from leaders of China and advanced countries like US, UK, Germany, France, etc, as indication of the benefits derivable from the success of the incumbent Federal administration, headed by PMB. Rather, it was part of the programmed actions of those advanced economies to diversify and extend their frontiers to obtain some gains from our blessed Nation, but which leaders seem not to have clues on how to make best such human, physical and natural resources we have been endowed with.

The bitter truth is that, Nigeria does not need the help of any external force or Nation to put things right. As a people, we must be prepared to have a workable National Plan, upon which decisive actions can be implemented and with enforceable checks/regulations and set benchmarks for achieving the standard outcomes characteristic of a serious Nation with good governance. This will be measured in terms of our economic development, compliance with human rights convention, respect for rule of law, valuing human life and all other related values.

Action to reposition our Nation

No two Nations in the World can boast of the endowments of Nigeria and it will remain a shame and grievous cause of concern if we will not be ready to have our future in our hands and take action to reposition our Nation to her rightful place in the comity of prosperous Nations of the World from 2019 and onwards. The Brexit declaration of 2016 in UK is a lifetime decision to affect this generation and upcoming one’s. It signifies an indisputable crack in the European Union. No wonder why the affected government seek to explore alternatives for survival, amongst which is exploration of the viable African Market.

For the foregoing reason, Nigerians and through our government must be alert and be conscious of the fact that the attractive external appearance of something is not a reliable indication of its true nature. All the new offers of hands of fellowship from the advanced Nations require thorough analysis before firming up any Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). In the same vain, let no one take advantage of the goodwill and benevolence of our ‘colonial masters’ by deception and pretension that Nigeria needs their help and assistance.

As a Nigerian, who is resident in an advanced country, I am confident to state here that Nigerians are making their marks in every sector as achievers in all those advanced economies. By the same token, I wonder why we feel Nigerians cannot solve her own internal problems better than outsiders. To this end, the newly sought relationship between the advanced economies (industrialised nations) and Nigeria should be of partnership and not of a ‘donor-beggar’ deal please.

Prosperous Nigeria of our dream

For a prosperous Nigeria of our dream to be realised, I dare say that President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice-President have to jointly resolve to chart a new path on which to restore the Nations lost glory as the true ‘Giant of Africa! How can this be achieved? Very simple. They need to commit to God to choose for them men and women with equal convictions like them, who are willing to offer selfless service and transparent leadership in giving true democratic governance that is people-centred and dividend yielding too. The present crop of the Federal Executive Council has been afforded great opportunities to serve our Fatherland. They have also been rewarded by such appointments as compensation for their role in sponsoring the last presidential elections and it is just time for them to leave the stage and move on.

We need a new fire-brand team with desired knowledge and focus to take the Nation further in her search for a progressive future. I make bold to aver that political carpet-crossers, or decampees cannot offer better future but merely desperate to cling to powers for self-perpetuation, preservation of their loots and not after adding values to people’s lives.

On the strength of the above outlined grounds, the various political jobbers, incumbent self-seeking office holders and greedy Federal and State Executives and Legislators should be rejected outrightly at polls. In addition, the likes of IBB, Abdusalaam, OBJ and their surrogates in political arena, should be asked to purge themselves through restitution. Notwithstanding, we should pose for a showdown to prevent them from further preying on our Commonwealth. Let’s not yield to their tricks of carrots dangling for taking us on a second slavery mission.

Finally, as Nigerians, we have the weapon to fight the battle as God directs us. Your VOTE is your SAY in deciding who to vest your mandate upon, to lead you from 2019 and beyond at the Local, State and Federal levels. Above all and in all situations, let us be guided by the Shakespearean quotation “all that glitters is not gold”.

Ayokangun Onatola, hails from Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State and writes from the United Kingdom.