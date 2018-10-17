Tosin Bee to drop new album soon

With the release of some songs off his forthcoming album, One Hallelujah Records act, Tosin Bee is set to take gospel music to another level.



His kind of music has been a blessing so far and has earned him musical performance slots at major concerts, shows and programs in and out of Nigeria, making him one of the most sought after gospel music brands.

His Contemporary African Music style has also earned him excellence over the years keeping inline his sonorous voice which continues to captivate his listening audience. His unique style of gospel music which largely consists of RnB, Hip-fuji, Jazz, Ewi (traditional yoruba chant), injects a breath of fresh air in the Nigerian gospel music arena.

His musicalprowess dates back to his grandfather, Samuel Adejumobi, who was known to be a very good singer.

After working with some big names in the industry andcontribute credibly to the growth of new age Nigerian gospel music, Tosin intends to stage some major international gigs with plans to unfold it to his esteemed fans soon.