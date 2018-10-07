Tiwa Savage, Davido, others bag nominations for ‘Best African Act’ at MTV EMAs

By Ayo Onikoyi

MTV has announced nominations for the 2018 MTV EMAs. Those making the list of the Best African Act includes Davido (Nigeria), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Distruction Boyz (South Africa), fally Ipupa (DRC), Nyashinski (Kenya) and Shekinah (South Africa).

Internationally, Camila Cabello leads the nominations snagging six nods including “Best Song” and “Best Video” for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as “Best Artist” alongside Ariana Grande and Post Malone, who follow Cabello with five nods each. Drake and Dua Lipa also join the above contenders for “Best Artist,” scoring four nods each alongside Shawn Mendes, including “Best Local Act” for all three of their respective home countries.

MTV creatively teased the nominees via a series of captivating Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) videos, with visuals involving floral foam smashing, paint mixing and kinetic sand slicing for the “Best Artist,” “Best Song” and “Best Video” categories.

The mesmerizing video reveals were broadcast across MTV’s global digital platforms and a coalition of media partners.

Monde Twala, Vice President for Youth, Music and BET at Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN Africa) commented: “2018 has been an incredible year globally for African culture, music and talent. Once again, the 2018 MTV EMAs features Africa’s most celebrated entertainers who have the opportunity to showcase their talent through the MTV EMA Best Africa Act category at the annual awards.

Our nominees reflect the continent’s diversity and talent on par with international artistes. Congratulations to all our Africa nominees, who continue to affirm Africa’s place on the global stage.”

The “2018 MTV EMAs” holds at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Barakaldo, Biscay on Sunday, November 4 at 9:00pm CAT on MTV (DStv channel 130).