Tight security as APC holds National Convention in Abuja

Security is tight in and around the Eagle Square, Abuja, as the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gets underway.
At least 7,000 delegates from all over the country are expected to gather at the venue to ratify the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s flagbearer for next year’s presidential election.
Newsmen report that all roads leading to the venue have been shut to vehicular traffic by combined teams of heavily armed security personnel.
But the stage is set inside the Eagle Square where organisers are putting finishing touches to decorations on canopies and chairs prepared for delegates.
Meanwhile, hawkers and other traders have taken over the Federal Secretariat car park behind the square and roadsides outside the security perimeter around the venue, displaying their wares for customers.
NAN