Three aspirants reject Delta APC guber primary

Three All Progressive Congress, APC, Governorship aspirants for the 2019 election in Delta State have rejected the outcome of the party’s primary that produced Chief Great Ogboru as the candidate

Lawrence Onoja, Returning Officer had declared the results that Ogboru scored 3,292 delegate votes to defeat Hon Victor Ochei, Prof Pat Utomi and Dr Cairo Ojougboh who scored 160, 26 and 12 votes respectively. 129 votes were voided.

But Ochei, Utomi and Ojuigboh who are from Delta North Senatorial district in an address not only condemned the primary but called on the leadership of the party to cancel it and fix another date for a free and fair election, lamenting that fake delegate lists were used for the exercise.

They particularly described the delegate lists as arranged, mysterious list which was only known to one man and tailored to favour a particular aspirant, calling on the party leader ship that the list must be displayed at the party’s secretariat 48 hours before the next primary election.

The aspirants warned that the leadership of the party should not undermine the aspirants, reminding that their power is not limited to the primary but the general election especially the justice and equity that demands that Delta North Senatorial district must finish its two term.

The aspirants flanked by Chief Alex Ikpeazu, Coordinator, Delta North Initiative, equally condemned the parallel primary conducted by the Jones Erue-led state executive committee of the party for lack of transparency.