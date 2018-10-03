Third Mainland Bridge : Man jumps into Lagos lagoon, dies

By Monsur Olowoopejo

LAGOS — A yet-to-be identified man has been confirmed dead by Lagos State Government officials after jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.



Vanguard gathered that the man, who was trekking towards Lagos Island end of the bridge, jumped into the lagoon at about 7:30 am, yesterday.

It was learned that his action drew attention of passers-by who raised the alarm and alerted the emergency agencies including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Marine Police and other rescue officials in the state.

An official, who didn’t want his name mentioned, disclosed to Vanguard that he was rescued but while been resuscitated by the paramedics officials deployed to the scene, the man passed on.

The official said: “The emergency official was alerted about an adult that jumped into the lagoon. After the alert, some officials, including divers, were deployed to ensure he was rescued. We achieved the aim but he was unconscious when he was brought out.

“Unfortunately, during the process of resuscitating him, he passed on. His remains has been handed over to the State Environment Health Management Unit, SEHMU.