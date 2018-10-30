Theresa May says Britain not preparing for general elections

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Tuesday, said that the government was not planning for general elections.

She told a news conference in the Norwegian capital with her counterparts from Nordic and Baltic countries that “we are not preparing for another general elections.

“It wouldn’t be in the national interest.”

Earlier, British Finance Minister, Philip Hammond, said he hoped his budget was not an attempt to prepare for another national election.

“I hope not,” he said when asked if his budget, which cut taxes and eased welfare curbs for poorer working families, was an attempt to prepare for an election.

In one of the most tumultuous periods in recent British political history, there have been four major votes in the previous four years.: the Scottish independence referendum of 2014, the 2015 UK election, the Brexit referendum of 2016 and the snap election called by May 2017.

NAN