The secret of my marriage — Timi Dakolo

By Rotimi Agbana

Unlike many celebrity marriages unable to stand the test of time, Nigerian soul music singer, Timi Dakolo has been happily married to his heartthrob, Bukola Dakolo, since 2010 with three lovely children, though with a few differences they have been able to resolve amicably without having to go their separate ways.

In a chat with Showtime, the Idol West Africa 2007 winner revealed the secret behind his successful marriage.

“Communication is the life line. Make your partner your gossip mate. Sometimes it’s not love that keeps the marriage, its friendship. We just know ourselves and that’s how we have been able to come this far”, he said.

He added that despite their differences, his wife has surprised him a couple of times which is one of the things that sustains a marriage.

“Apart from fixing me, because I’m not a very organized person, she has fixed a vacation for us but I contributed half of the money though. And where she fixed the vacation for was my favorite place, Cape Town, I really love the environment, the landscape, the scenery”, he said.

Speaking on if he would also guide his children to take after him in the music-making craft like Kaffy, Sound Sultan, 2Baba, Peter of P’Square, and others, he affirmed that he would not force any of his children to do music.

“My children will do what they want to do. My son likes to play ball so I had to register him in a football club. My last child is the strangest of all. She will tell you ‘Daddy you can’t wear this dress outside.’