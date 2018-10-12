The Elevation Church celebrates 8th anniversary, set to host Women’s Conference

Frontline non-denominational Christian ministry, The Elevation Church (TEC) is poised to celebrate its 8th anniversary with a series of events including special thanksgiving services at its island and mainland centres on Wednesday, 10 October and Thursday 11 October 2018. The services will feature popular gospel artiste, Big Bolaji amongst other acts. Also lined up is a social media celebration to cater to its teeming youthful congregation from Monday, 8 October to Sunday, 14 October 2018.

According to the lead pastor of The Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi, “In the past eight years, The Elevation Church has upheld its mandate to make greatness common, and it hopes to raise even greater people who will be positive leaders steering the reins of Nigeria and restoring the country to its glory.”

Within the past eight years, the church has developed a series of impactful events, one of which is the Made for More Women’s Conference; an annual two-day conference aimed at empowering women. The 2018 Made for More Conference themed ‘Girl on Fire’ is set to take place on Friday, 19 October, and Saturday, 20 October 2018. The conference will feature Jumoke Adenowo, Founder, Ad Consulting, and Pastor Mrs Bolarinwa Akinlabi, Co-lead pastor of The Elevation Church.

Additionally, the church has commenced plans to launch its official outreach arm, PISTIS Empowerment Foundation in January. The foundation is targeted at improving access to education, health and shelter in underserved communities. Since inception, the Elevation Church has engaged in several outreaches, community services and interventions in and around its community. Some of these programs include Elev8 200, a ministry to the less privileged; an active Prison Ministry; Back to School Initiatives; and community sanitations in areas like Aboki Village and Jakande. The Elevation Church also holds several medical outreaches across Lagos state.

Speaking about the PISTIS foundation, Godman Akinlabi said, “The Elevation Church is rising up to serve the needs of individuals beyond the confines of church. People have more than spiritual needs and they need to feel supported as well by the body of Christ. Through our empowerment foundation, we are tasking ourselves to support the economically challenged through education (formal and informal) and support for their total well-being.”

The Elevation Church was founded in 2010 by Pastors Godman and Bolarinwa Akinlabi. The church started out in a hall in the heart of Lagos Island but has grown in capacity, with various locations across Lagos. These centres include the Island Church, Pistis Conference Centre; the Lifepointe Church which is an expression for the young at heart; the Mainland expression at Pistis Hub; and a streaming centre within the greater Lekki area.