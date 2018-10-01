The battle against ills in Born under a bad sign

By Joan Atamua

The book, Born under a bad sign, written by Bolaji J. Apelegan and published by Spectrum Books Limited, is a racy account of anguish, oppression, frustration, determination, perseverance, fate, class division and high level of conspiracy woven into an interesting but suspense- filled novel portraying the commonalities of the Nigerian society.

The novel does not flow in the most natural-conventional way because the author approaches the narrative from a highly creative angle. He starts the story from a point of near climax instead of the beginning, and creatively continues to alternate between the past and present of the storyline while moving forward. He shows his creative and imaginative ability when he uses frequent flashbacks at strategic moments in the story and proves to be a good storyteller by sustaining the interest of the reader. He keeps the mind of the audience active by having it track where the story would eventually end. The protagonists and antagonists cannot be more real than they already are.

The author employs the dialogue technique in great measures. This lends live to the work and makes it interesting to read. The use of appropriate language embellished with idioms, instance of jargon, code-switching and code-mixing are all used to mark character differences and camaraderie.

The author uses 14 chapters to discuss the evil and atrocities going on in today’s society and the ways by which we can address these matters.

In chapters one and two, the author tries to tell the reader of the class division in our society and how one who is not rich or powerful enough can be arrested or punished for a crime he or she did not commit because of their low social status. David Ayodele Bolarinwa, an artist, photographer and a manual labourer at the state university, is seen as the protagonist. He was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, Toun Morakinyo, the daughter of Retired Colonel James Ayo Morakinyo, a very wealthy and influential man in the society, because of a picture he had painted a long time ago which was similar to the way his girlfriend had died. He also talks about the problem of husbands who do not care about the death of their daughters and the welfare of their wives because they have other women outside who have had children for them and have won the favour of their family members and also their political careers.

In chapters three and four, the author discusses the issue of women who disrespect and nag their husbands daily because they either earn more than their husbands or pay the bills which their husbands cannot afford; this was seen in the case of Larry Okon who is a lawyer and works at the “state ministry of justice and was placed on level eight of state salary scale. Okon is not paid regularly” and so is not able to foot the bills. His wife, Janet Okon, a banker in a new generation bank earns more money.

There is also the case of the police who do not have the right equipment to fight crime and therefore are easily bought over by the rich to oppress the poor. The author also highlights how difficult it is for the poor to get help, and how reluctant the rich are to help the poor.

The author uses chapters five and six to discuss corruption and other shocking things that happen in workplaces. In chapters seven and eight, the author exposes the secrecy surrounding political parties or club houses of the rich. He leads the reader into the inner circle where no one would betray their own no matter the crime they have committed. This shows when Larry went to interrogate Chief Atunwase concerning David. The author also uses this chapter to discuss the fraudulent act perpetuated by individuals in our society and how it will be nice to make peace, instead of lashing out negatively at spouses. It is also in this chapter that Larry met an old friend of his, Dr. Dayo Adigun, who would later help him in future.

In chapters nine and ten, the author writes mostly of how the protagonist has some kind of premonition about Larry coming back to spend the night in jail; what led to the protagonist and his girlfriend’s quarrel; and what prison life feels like. The author tells what happens during David’s trial at the court in these chapters and how help comes in ways one does not expect.

In chapters eleven and twelve, he uses the element of surprise to reveal to the reader that the presiding judge was David’s lost long uncle, and also to reveal Larry and David’s helpers, and the way in which they have been helping them. There are more elements of surprises when Toun, who is presumed dead, is called into the court room as a witness. The perpetrators were arrested, including the retired Colonel Morakinyo, for the murder of the former governor of their club, Chief Aderemi Donald and the attempted murder of his daughter.

Finally, in chapters thirteen and fourteen, the author writes about the downfall of the wicked, which rarely happens in our society; how they implicated themselves and were punished; how the innocent were set free and got the justice they deserved; and how tirelessly the police worked to uncover the wicked ones and their plans.

The novel is set in Nigeria. It ranks high in quality and content. It is readable and therefore appropriate for students in secondary and tertiary institutions as well as for all lovers of good stories.