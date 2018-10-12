The 31 Presidential candidates for 2019



The 31 Presidential candidates

* President Muhammadu Buhari – All Progressives Congress, APC

* Alhaji Atiku Abubakar – Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

* Mr. Donald Duke – Social Democratic Party, SDP

* Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim – Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN

* Mr. Omoyele Sowore – African Action Congress, AAC

* Mrs Obi Ezekwesili – Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN

* Dr. Obadiah Mailafia – African Democratic Congress, ADC

* Prof Kingsley Moghalu – Young Progressive Party, YPP

* Pastor Chris Okotie – Fresh Democratic Party, FDP

* Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, retd – Peoples Party of Nigeria, PPN

* Hon. Habib Mohammed Gajo – Young Democratic Party, YDP

* Dr. Olusegun Mimiko – Zenith Labour Party, ZLP

* Major General John Gbor – All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA

* Ali Soyode – YES Party

* Dr. Davidson Isibor Akhimien – Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria, GDPN

* Ike Keke – New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP

* Apostle Sunday Chukwu-Eguzolugo – Justice Must Prevail Party, JMPP

* Mrs. Eunice Atuejide – National Interest Party, NIP

* Hamisu Santuraki – Mega Party of Nigeria, MPN

* Hon. Edozie Madu – Independent Democrat Party, IDP

* Prof. Peter Nwangwu – We the People of Nigeria Party, WPNP

* Mr. Ahmed Bee Buhari – Sustainable National Party, SNP

* Mr. Tope Fasua – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP

* Mr. Ade Fagbenro Bryon – Kowa Party

* Moses Shipi – All Blending Party, ABP

* Alhaji Yahaya Ndu – African Renaissance Party, ARP

* Mr. Chuks Nwachukwu – All Grassroots Alliance. AGA

* Pastor Habu Aminchi – Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM

* Yabagi Yusuf Sani – Action democratic Party, ADP

* Mr. Babatunde Ademola – Nigeria Community Movement Party, NCMP

* Mr. Martin Onovo – Conference of Nigerian Political Parties, CNPP