The 31 Presidential candidates for 2019

The 31 Presidential candidates
* President Muhammadu Buhari – All Progressives Congress, APC
* Alhaji Atiku Abubakar – Peoples Democratic Party, PDP
* Mr. Donald Duke – Social Democratic Party, SDP
* Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim – Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN
* Mr. Omoyele Sowore – African Action Congress, AAC
* Mrs Obi Ezekwesili – Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN
* Dr. Obadiah Mailafia – African Democratic Congress, ADC
* Prof Kingsley Moghalu – Young Progressive Party, YPP
* Pastor Chris Okotie – Fresh Democratic Party, FDP
* Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, retd – Peoples Party of Nigeria, PPN
* Hon. Habib Mohammed Gajo – Young Democratic Party, YDP
* Dr. Olusegun Mimiko – Zenith Labour Party, ZLP
* Major General John Gbor – All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA
* Ali Soyode – YES Party
* Dr. Davidson Isibor Akhimien – Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria, GDPN
* Ike Keke – New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP
* Apostle Sunday Chukwu-Eguzolugo – Justice Must Prevail Party, JMPP
* Mrs. Eunice Atuejide – National Interest Party, NIP
* Hamisu Santuraki – Mega Party of Nigeria, MPN
* Hon. Edozie Madu – Independent Democrat Party, IDP
* Prof. Peter Nwangwu – We the People of Nigeria Party, WPNP
* Mr. Ahmed Bee Buhari – Sustainable National Party, SNP
* Mr. Tope Fasua – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP
* Mr. Ade Fagbenro Bryon – Kowa Party
* Moses Shipi – All Blending Party, ABP
* Alhaji Yahaya Ndu – African Renaissance Party, ARP
* Mr. Chuks Nwachukwu – All Grassroots Alliance. AGA
* Pastor Habu Aminchi – Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM
* Yabagi Yusuf Sani – Action democratic Party, ADP
* Mr. Babatunde Ademola – Nigeria Community Movement Party, NCMP
* Mr. Martin Onovo – Conference of Nigerian Political Parties, CNPP