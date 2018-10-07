Thank you for choosing me – Atiku

By Anthony Ogbonna

Following his victory at the elective convention held by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to decide who becomes its flag bearer for the coming 2019 Presidential election, Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has, on Sunday, thanked delegates and the PDP for choosing him.

Atiku emerged the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for the 2019 presidential election after polling over 1500 votes.

Atiku, who took to his Twitter handle to express his gratitude however said that the task to get Nigeria working again has just begun.

According to him, “thank you for choosing me. This is a victory for all of us. The task to get Nigeria working again starts now.”

Atiku defeated the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who polled 317 and 693 votes respectively.

Nine other contenders followed behind.

Below is the complete result:

Voided votes- 68

Jonah Jang scored 19 votes

Datti Baba 5 votes

Ahmed 5 Votes

David Mark is 35 votes

Tanumu Turaki 65 votes

Sule Lamido 96 votes

Atiku Abubakar 1500+ votes

Attahiru Bafarawa 48 votes

Ibrahim Dankwambo 111 votes

Ahmed Makarfi 74 votes

Rabiu Kwankwanso 158 votes

Bukola Saraki 317 votes

Aminu Tambuwal 693 votes