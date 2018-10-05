Tension in Aba over House of Reps seat

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—TENSION is building in Aba, Abia State as a group identified as Aba North/Aba South Indigenes Forum in Aba North and Aba South council areas has vowed to stop what it described as the continued marginalisation of the natives of the area from representing Aba federal constituency at the House of Representatives.

The group insisted that it would only accept an indigene of any of the two local governments to represent the area in 2019.

It lamented that since 1999, no indigene of the area had represented Aba federal constituency and urged all political parties to choose their candidates from the two council areas.

The group whose members wore black clothes to mourn the death of an aspirant to the Aba federal constituency seat, Chief Egwuatu Egbulefu, marched from Aba – Owerri road to the Ngwa Cultural Centre, lamenting that since 1999, no indigene of Aba North and Aba South council areas had represented the constituency.

Egbulefu, who hailed from Aba South council, had died two days after he purchased Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, nomination form for the position.

In an interview with Vanguard, coordinator of the Forum, Chief Chukwudi Dike explained that the group while mourning the deceased politician is determined to ensure that an indigene of Aba North or Aba South is elected to represent the constituency in 2019.

“We are mourning our late brother, Chief Egwuatu Egbulefu, who had purchased the nomination form for the House of Representatives, but died under mysterious circumstances. No indigene of the two council areas has represented Aba federal constituency. We are determined to take our rightful place in the position that has eluded us for over 20 years now. We will join hands to ensure that an indigene of Aba South or Aba North is elected to represent Aba federal constituency in 2019. They have taken what should be our right.

“In 1999 to 2003, it was Hon. Tony Enwereuzor from Isiala Ngwa North council; from 2003 to 2011, it was Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu from Bende council; while in 2011 to 2015, it was Hon. Uzo Azubuike from Isiala Ngwa North.

“The incumbent representative, Hon. Ossy Prestige, elected in 2015, is from Ohafia council. You can see that no indigene of Aba North or Aba South has been given the opportunity to represent the constituency. This is a great injustice. We have never had opportunity but now, we are committed to ensuring that an indigene of any of the two council areas is elected to represent Aba federal constituency in 2019.”

Describing the agitation as fair and timely, Dike urged other residents of the constituency to support the indigenes of Aba to elect one of their sons to represent the area in the House of Representatives.