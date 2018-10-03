Technological advancement shapes camera market

…Nikon, Canon battle Sony for leadership

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Technological innovations in the still and movie camera market have pitched camera manufacturers against each other, prompting Nikon, Canon and Sony to battle for market leadership.

Camera manufacturers have introduced advanced technological innovations which have elicited divergent views from stakeholders. The manufacturers have also incorporated features such as full-frame mirror-less camera, internal five-axis stabilisation mechanism and N-log flat video profile.

Others are the introduction of longer serving Digital single-lens Reflex (DSLR) camera, Digital Single Lens Translucent (DSLT) camera and E-mount lenses camera.

The market challengers (Canon and Nikon) in the full-frame mirror-less camera market are competing intensely with their EOS R and Z-series.

Vanguard Companies and Markets’ findings show that Sony which introduced the first full-frame mirror-less camera (A7 and A7R) in 2013, is battling to retain its position as others close in.

Findings further reveal that the manufacturers have introduced cameras that can snap still photographs and record movies.

A cursory look at the market shows that there are different camera types in the market and consumers have different views on their performances.

The different types of camera include Compact Digital Cameras, Advanced Point and Shoot Cameras, Mega Zoom Cameras, DSLR Cameras and Compact System Cameras.

Compact Digital Cameras: Also referred to as a Point and Shoot digital camera, allows just about anyone to point the camera at a subject and shoot pictures without having to worry about any adjustments and controls as available in advanced cameras.

Due to their ease of use and price, Compact Digital Cameras are the most common, the most popular and the highest selling cameras in the market.

Advanced Point-and-Shoot cameras: These are also point and shoot cameras, offering a good range of manual controls and better performance compared to regular point and shoot cameras. Advanced point and shoot cameras are getting so good that you can get incredible shots using these cameras, once you get used to them.

Mega-zoom cameras: These are fixed lens cameras that come with large optical zoom capacity – up to 18x in pocket mega zooms and as much as 40x and more in large size mega zoom cameras.

Mega zooms offer high end image stabilisation technology that helps in shooting full-zoom shots; impressive wide angle, Tele-photo reach and Versatile enough to shoot scenery, sporting events, wildlife, faraway shots, and also portraits.

DSLR cameras: These are used by professional photographers to shoot high quality pictures.

Compact System Cameras: Also known as hybrid or Mirror-less DSLRs are a new breed of digital cameras that are capable of producing image quality that is equivalent to those produced by DSLR cameras. These cameras lack optical viewfinder as found in DSLRs and make use of electronic viewfinders or LCD screens.

Consumers speak

According to a private photographer, Niyi Anjorin who plies his trade in Ajegunle, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos: “Nikon has embraced its heritage in a very unique way by offering 58mm f/0.95 Noct manual focus lens. “However, no camera is an island, so we are pleased to see that even if the EOS R and Z cameras are somewhat imitative; their overall systems are already showing some unique attributes.

We will have to wait to see how the specifications translate into real-world performance, but one thing is for sure, it’s an exciting time for photographers and camera freaks, and there is plenty to look forward to regardless of your brand of choice.”

Joseph Abraham of Digi Ventures, a photo studio at Yaba said: “I am intrigued by how much effort Nikon has put into the video modes of the Z6 and Z7, as video has traditionally been an ancillary focus of its cameras. Over HDMI, 10-bit 4:2:2 video with N-log is available, which will potentially outshine the 8-bit video of Sony’s cameras. Canon is also offering 10-bit 4K C-log output on the EOS R, something its DSLRs do not do.”

Another private photographer, Morakinyo Alabi said: “One thing I am interested to see is how directly Canon and Nikon choose to compete with Sony, and whether either will try to strike out in a new direction.

Both are doing some very interesting things with lenses, and Canon, in particular, seems to be going against the grain of mirror-less cameras as compact systems by offering 50mm f/1.2 and 28-70mm f/2.0 zoom lenses (the company does not even make an f/2.0 zoom for its DSLRs). EOS R lenses also feature a clicking multi-function ring that can control the aperture or other settings.”

Raphael Obinna of Smiles Pictures at Igando, Lagos, said: “Without actually comparing production cameras side-by-side, we cannot say that either Canon or Nikon offers a definitive advantage over Sony in any regard, but there is potential that they might be here or there.”

Experts speak

Fred Uranta of Video concepts, Maryland, Lagos said: “Consumers can look forward to increased innovation and better products regardless of which system they choose. Certainly, the Z and EOS R cameras have their advantages, but there are plenty of reasons to remain optimistic about Sony. Beyond its five-year head-start, the company follows a unique strategy that makes it more attractive to beginners and continues to be an innovation leader.”

Another camera expert, Brave Ochonogor of Saints and Dons Enterprises, Idimu, Lagos, analysing the camera brands said: ”Sony has an edge. Sony is currently on its third generation of full-frame mirror-less cameras. Starting as the underdog, the company innovated at a bewildering pace, packing its cameras full of features that Nikon and Canon couldn’t (or didn’t bother to) match in their DSLRs. Sony has continuously built on the strengths of the mirror-less format while working to improve the weaknesses.”

A cinematographer, Martin Ukah said: “Unless they adopt Sony’s tactic of keeping older models available at lower prices, Nikon and Canon won’t be able to capture the low end of the market. Additionally, Sony maintains a budget-conscious APS-C line-up that uses the same lens mount, creating another upgrade path for users. While Canon’s EOS M line is also based on the smaller APS-C format, it uses a completely different and incompatible mount from the EOS R system. Nikon does not offer a smaller mirror-less format at all.”