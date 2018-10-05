Teacher’s Day: A’Ibom NUT decries poor performance in public schools

Uyo – The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Akwa Ibom Chapter, has raised concern over the recent poor performance of students of the state in public and internal examinations.

The State Chairman of NUT, Comrade Etim Ukpong, said this while speaking with newsmen as part of activities to mark World Teachers Day on Friday in Uyo.

Ukpong said that teachers were not comfortable with the development.

He said that in the 2017 assessment of public schools in West African Schools Certificate Examination (WASC), candidates from the state got 17th overall position, adding that such performance called for improvement.

According to him, the low performance in public examinations showed that those responsible for the training of the students did not perform well in their responsibilities.

The NUT Chairman said that there was need for teachers and other stakeholders in the education sector to sit back and consider ways of improving on the performance.

“All hands must be on deck to improve on teaching and learning with a view to ensuring that by the next rating, the state should come up.

On the wellbeing of teachers in the state, Ukpong said the condition of teachers was fair when compared to their colleagues in other states of the federation.

He said that teachers in the state were being paid regularly hence the need for them to demonstrate gratitude by being committed to duty.

He, however, appealed to the state government to address other outstanding entitlements of teachers to boost their morale in providing quality service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s celebration is: “The Right to Education means the Right to a qualified Teacher”. (NAN)