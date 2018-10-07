Tambuwal Campaign Organisation praises conduct of PDP national convention

Tambuwal campaign organisation has commended the conduct of the National convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The organisation, in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Okey Ikechukwu, mni, said that the foundations for faith in the outcome of the PDP convention has already been laid by the fact that the process was transparent, open, free and fair, stressing that all the agents of the presidential aspirants attested to the credibility of the exercise.

“Nigerians are our witnesses here. We must commend the leadership of the PDP, the convention committee, party delegates and party faithfuls for the thoroughness, maturity and patience that enhanced the credibility of process itself.”

He said that the aspirants also showed to the world that they are not desperate for power, but are in the contest for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We could all see their maturity, composure and show of brotherly love and support, which made a decent contest among responsible brothers.” Ikechukwu said.

“By the success of this exercise, the PDP has demonstrated to the wold that our great party is ready to rejig Nigeria and that it remains a truly democratic party that allows free and full participation of all.

There is no imposition here. We shall have an uncontested result. It is all happening in the full glare of Nigerians and the world. No one will concoct some imaginary figures and inflict on others, as is happening is some other parties.

The transparency of the process has laid an unshakeable foundation for incontrovertible outcomes”, Ikechukwu concluded.