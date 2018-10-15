Suspected cultists kill policeman in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—A Police officer serving with Bayelsa State Police Command was, Monday, shot dead by suspected cultists while on patrol duty around Tombia junction in the state capital.

The killing, it was gathered, occurred around 5 pm.

A statement by spokesman of Bayelsa Police Command, DSP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the killing, said the killers were, however, unable to steal his service rifle.

Butswat said: “A policeman was shot dead at Tombia. He was shot while the unit patrol vehicle was caught in a traffic jam. He came down to help with the heavy traffic and was shot by the suspected cultists.”