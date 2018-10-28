Breaking News
Support for Alex Otti grows in Abia, Europe, US

By Chioma Okonkwo

Support for the governorship ambition of Dr. Alex Otti in Abia State  continues across the  state as well as major countries of the world as influential and grassroots stakeholders  unite for a common purpose.

And with a planned grassroots combing by influential sons and daughters of Abia in the Diaspora, the stage appears set for an interesting –likely three-horse race for the governorship of Abia  in February next year amongst  PDP’s Okezie Ikpeazu, who is the incumbent governor;  Otti of   APGA and the APC candidate.

The Europe support group, led by Mr. Dan Ochonma, is all out to help Otti elected as the next governor of the state.

Today, in Houston, United States, Otti, in a live town hall meeting, will present his master plan for Abia to Abians and Igbos in The Diaspora.   Last Friday, in New York he had done same. Europe is the next stop over for Otti. According to  Ochonma, they are busy rallying Abians in the Diaspora and at home to vote well this time (in 2019) because Abia now deserves nothing but the best in leadership.

