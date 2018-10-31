Super Falcons tackle Dominion Hotspur in friendly

The Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, will tomorrow test strength against Dominion Hotspur FC, a boys’ team based in Lagos, in its first friendly match ahead of next month’s 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations.

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby sanctioned the friendly, as the eighth –time African champions began the second phase of camping on Monday at the magnificent Jubilee Chalets and Resort, Epe in Lagos.

No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season

Already, Dennerby has been able to welcome a couple of the 19 overseas –based professionals invited to the camp, which gradually moves into intensive stage during the week with a final list expected before the team jets out of the country.

Player found dead with genitals cut off