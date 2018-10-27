Success shines as Watford continue winning streak

Isaac Success was on the score-sheet yesterday as Watford continued in their good run, their best start in England’s top-flight after beating Huddersfield 3-0 in the Premier League.

Watford boasts 19 points from 10 games, two points more than at the same stage in 1982-83, when the Hornets finished second. Success scored with 10 minutes left for play after Roberto Pereyra and Gerard Deulofeu had gave Watford the lead.

Watford was able to bypass the visiting midfield at will.Huddersfield had a few good opportunities to respond in the first half, with Philip Billing hitting the woodwork from distance. The result means Watford stay in seventh on 19 points. Huddersfield, meanwhile, drop down to 20th and bottom.