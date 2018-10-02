Stranded Delta flood victims create 10 private IDP camps

Asaba—The ravaging impact of the flooding in Delta have caused the victims, who could not access any of the 12 government-established internally-displaced persons, IDPs, camps, to create 10 new camps for themselves.

However, the Flood Management Committee created recently by Delta State government and National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said they were on top of the situation.

The agency said it will cater for the needs of the people in both government and the new private camps.

The Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, NEMA, Mr. Kayode Fagbemi, in a statement yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, commended the state government after inspecting some of the IDPs camps and areas affected by the flooding.

He noted that government had been proactive in the setting up of the camps to handle the impact of the flooding across the state.

He expressed his sympathy to the people for their suffering and inconveniences, particularly for those in the private camps and gave the assurance that the challenge was being addressed.

The director expressed hope that the effect of the flooding would not be as devastating as that of 2012.

We’re handling the situation—NEMA

In an interview, Mr. Walson Brandon, NEMA Incident Coordinator for 2018 Flood Emergency Operations Centre, Anambra and Delta states, told newsmen that NEMA was handling the situation.

According to him, NEMA had, on Friday, delivered truckloads of relief materials for distribution to the IDP camps in Delta.

He said the materials supplied included rice, tin tomatoes, blankets, mattresses, mosquito nets, sanitary pads, pots, children wears, women and men wears, water purifiers, others.

Brandon said after the agency reviewed the situation in the camps, there might be additional supply of relief materials to complement the earlier supply and to ensure that the victims’ needs were met.

He said the agency was working with other partners to ensure that the people had good life while at the camps.

He said after the flooding, the next line of action would be on how to resettle the victims back in their homes.

His words: “Now, what we are doing is purely response and the most important need of the people now is how to eat. This is why, as you can see, we are handing over some relief materials and medication.

“As we speak, we are waiting for a truckload of drugs billed for the victims of flood in various IDP camps in Delta.

“In managing the camps, there are gaps that have been identified in various camps such as shortage of health personnel and water supply; but as the days go by most of these issues will be addressed.

“After this stage, our focus will be on how to put the people back to normal life to enable them to go back to their homes.”