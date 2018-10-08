Step down, Samklef advises Buhari

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, popular Nigerian music producer, Samklef has advised President Buhari to step down his 2nd term ambition.

In response to Buhari’s tweet on his twitter page, the ace music producer condemned President Buhari’s intention to run for 2nd term in office.

“What changes are you talking about? I respect you, as a father and if I was to see you one on one I will advise you to step down. When you leave this world you won’t take a dime with you”, he wrote.

He explained why he is not in support of Buhari’s re-election bid.

“General Buhari has not done anything for Nigeria especially for my Igbo people. Tell me one good reason why he deserves a second term”

Speaking further, he drummed support for Atiku Abubakar, who emerged the presidential candidate at the just concluded PDP primaries recently held in Abuja.

“Politics is a dirty game. Dear God, the creator of heaven and the earth. Are you going to allow your children to suffer another 4-year in the hands of our slave masters? Let your will in Nigeria be done. Atiku all the way”, he wrote.