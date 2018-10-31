Stay out of politics, NSCDC warns personnel‎

The new Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kano State, Mr. Shuaibu Mahmud, has warned personnel of the Corps against partisan politics.‎

Mahmud gave the warning when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House, Kano.

He warned the personnel to refrain from politics or getting involved in political activities which could undermine their non-partisan status.‎

“Your excellency, some of the‎personnel area involved in partisan politics directly or indirectly and Nigeria’s public service rule doesn’t allow that, more especially for uniform men.

“If they want to join politics they should remove their uniform‎ and join politics or remain uniform men and assist the citizenry.

“The message I have for you from the Commandant-General is that if you have an issue as the Chief Security Officer of the state with any of our corps personel involved in politics, just write to him directly for necessary action,” he said.

The commandant warned the public against fraudsters who were allegedly inviting candidates to apply for jobs in the organisation. ‎

Mahmud also said that about 83 hotel security outfits in the state were not registered .

He appealed to the governor to give NSCDC training ground to enable it to train other security outfits in the state properly.‎

‎The commandant thanked the governor for his support and assistance to the organisation.

Earlier, Gov. Ganduje said the state had been peaceful for years because of the efforts and support of all security agencies.

He said that the state had well coordinated security agencies and urged NSCDC to redouble its efforts.

Ganduje thanked the Commandant for the visit and welcomed him to the security committee of the state.

NAN