Spelling Bee competition : Barber’s daughter emerges One-Day Lagos Governor

By Funmi Ajumobi, Monsur Olowoopejo & Elizabeth Nwandu

LAGOS—A 14-year-old daughter of a barber, Miss. Gloria Ajala of Lafiaji Senior High School, Lagos, yesterday, emerged the One-day Governor after winning the 2018 Spelling Bee competition.

Gloria defeated Ikhariale Grace of Tin Can Island Senior High School, Tolu and Akinbodewa Oluwatosin of Iworo Ajido Senior Secondary School, Olorunda who took the second and third positions respectively.

Later in the year, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode will swear-in the barber’s daughter and vacate his seat for her on that day.

Speaking with Vanguard, Gloria described her victory as reward for hard work and commitment, saying, “I read several books to prepare myself for the competition.”

Congratulating Gloria, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Adebule, said the One Day Governor would be awarded Lagos State Government scholarship to pursue any course of her interest in any university in the country.

Adebule noted that the competition has experienced improvement in the areas of presentation and vocabulary development.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Adebunmi Adekanye, hinted that the prestige and privileges that accompany winning the contest was responsible for motivating the students.

She added that the competition has helped to improve the spelling skills, Oral and written English of pupils, students and spectators alike.