Breaking News
Translate

Spelling Bee competition : Barber’s daughter emerges One-Day Lagos Governor

On 3:41 amIn Education, News by adekunleComments

By Funmi Ajumobi, Monsur Olowoopejo & Elizabeth Nwandu
LAGOS—A 14-year-old daughter of a barber, Miss. Gloria Ajala of Lafiaji Senior High School, Lagos, yesterday, emerged the One-day Governor after winning the 2018 Spelling Bee competition.

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (left), presenting a gift to winner of the 2017 Spelling Bee Competition & One-Day Governor, Miss Zuffon Bukola from Awodi Ora Senior Secondary School (right) during the 2017 One-Day Governor’s visit to the wife of the Governor, at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

Gloria defeated Ikhariale Grace of Tin Can Island Senior High School, Tolu and Akinbodewa Oluwatosin of Iworo Ajido Senior Secondary School, Olorunda who took the second and third positions respectively.

Later in the year, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode will swear-in the barber’s daughter and vacate his seat for her on that day.

Fmr  Lagos State  Speaker, 49 others nab over murder of policeman

 

Speaking with Vanguard, Gloria described her victory as reward for hard work and commitment, saying, “I read several books to prepare myself for the competition.”

Congratulating Gloria, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Adebule, said the One Day Governor would be awarded Lagos State Government scholarship to pursue any course of her interest in any university in the country.

Adebule noted that the competition has experienced improvement in the areas of presentation and vocabulary development.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Adebunmi Adekanye, hinted that the prestige and privileges that accompany winning the contest was responsible for motivating the students.

She added that the competition has helped to improve the spelling skills, Oral and written English of pupils, students and spectators alike.

APC chieftain grants scholarship to 173 students

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.