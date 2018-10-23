South Sudan closes nightclubs after deadly attack

South Sudan’s Government has shut down the country’s nightclubs after armed men stormed a venue in the Capital Juba, killing two revelers, Police spokesman Daniel Justin Buola told dpa.

The government has closed all nightspots until further notice.

In spite of having been wracked by years of bloody civil war, South Sudan’s capital has dozens of nightclubs where people can try and forget the country’s woes with dance and drink.

Reggae, hip hop and Sudanese music are all commonly played at such venues.

It was unclear who was responsible for Monday’s shooting, but armed groups have targeted nightspots in the past.

NAN