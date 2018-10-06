Social Network Lagos holds today

By Chioma Okonkwo

The Social Network Lagos, an initiative of Corriente Limited and Guava Culinary Concepts Limited, holds today at the Impact Hub, Ikoyi.

A statement by the culinary Director, Bukola Arowosafe, said the event, which holds every first Sunday of the month, is a forum for participants to interact, network and share ideas on emerging issues.

According to Arowosafe, “the Social Network Limited is a partnership between Corriente Limited and Guava Culinary Concepts Limited, with the maiden edition held in September 2.

“The idea behind the event is to bring men and women from across all sectors together, to network over good food, drinks, games and banter.”