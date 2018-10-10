SMILE rounds up in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—NO fewer than 49,124 orphans and vulnerable children across 12,775 households in Kogi State have benefited from the Sustainable Mechanism for Improving Livelihood and Household Empowerment, SMILE, project in the last five years.

SMILE Chief of Party, Dr. Emeka Anoje, who disclosed this yesterday in Lokoja during the end of the SMILE project, said the beneficiaries were drawn from nine local government areas of Bassa, Olamaboro, Yagba-East, Dekina, Okene, Igalamela/Odolu, Kabba-Bunu, Lokoja and Ankpa, where the project was implemented.

He said Catholic Relief Services, CRS, and Action Aid Nigeria implemented the five-year (2013-2018) USAID-funded SMILE project in four states— Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa, Edo— and Abuja.