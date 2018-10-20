Shuga Coated concert will be unforgettable – Akin Shuga

By Ayo Onikoyi

The founder and band leader of the famous Shuga Band, Akinloye Tofowomo popularly known as Akin Shuga has made it known that the 20 years anniversary and celebration of the band to be held at Eko Hotels and Suites on Sunday, October 21st will remain an unforgettable musical experience to everyone who attends.

According to him, the concert will be an opportunity for fans and lovers of the Shuga Band to celebrate the band’s journey while the band serves them musical dish like never before.

“This is not to brag but the only adjective that qualifies what anyone at the Shuga Coated Concert will experience is Unforgettable. We have been rehearsing dutifully. If these rehearsals are anything to go by, everyone who attends Shuga Coated Concert will not be able to forget it in a hurry.

We call on all our friends and lovers in the last two decades to join us at this premium concert”, Akiin Shuga said.

While responding to rumours that the show has sold out already and there are no more tickets available, he said “The truth is that we were sold out but had to create more tables and spaces when the calls kept coming.

Many important personalities have bought tables. We have celebrities who are fans of the brand and have signified their interest in the show.

As a matter of fact, we are giving out event managers more work to be done right now as we are now catering for more than we initially planned for. But that is a good thing for us and we are excited that we have so many loyal friends and fans.

We cannot wait to give them an experience of a lifetime at the Shuga Coated concert”, he concluded.