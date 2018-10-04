Shekarau, others win APC senatorial primaries

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano – Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has emerged winner with forty nine thousand, seven hundred and eighty one votes in the Kano Central Senatorial district primaries election of the All Progressive Congress APC. This was stated by the presiding officer of the primaries Dr Garba Saleh while announcing the results after the election.

Malam Ibrahim Shekarau decamped to APC following what he described as lack of fairness to his faction and others when the faction of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who defected to the People’s Democratic Party PDP from the APC, was offered 51% of the party structure while they were left to share the remaining 49%.

Shekarau is contesting for the Central Kano Senate Seat which is currently being occupied by Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso now a presidential aspirant under the PDP.

Announcing the Kano South senatorial primaries results, the presiding officer Professor Balarabe Abubakar Jakada said the primaries was conducted in sixteen local governments areas of the zone. Three candidates contested for which Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya won the elections with one million, thirty-five thousand and fifty-seven votes.

The election was followed by some squabbles where Abdulrahman Kawu sumaila rejected the result after getting three hundred and nine thousand two hundred and nine votes.

The disagreement was later resolved and while addressing journalist in Kano Senator Gaya commended the party supporters for giving them there mandate and appealed to other aspirants who contested with him to come forward and join hands together with the aimed of moving the nation forward.

The situation in Kano North Senatorial Zone was more peaceful where the two major contestant Senator Barau jibril and Alhaji Abdullahi Tijjani Mohammad Gwarzo reached a consensus which lead Alhaji Abdullahi Tijjani Mohammad Gwarzo to step down for Senator Barau Jibril. Following this consensus, Senator Barau Jibril emerged winner unopposed.