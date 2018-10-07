Senators Melaye, Murray-Bruce to report to CP FCT not the IGP Monitoring Unit – Police

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Police said on Sunday that following its invitation last week Friday, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce are to report to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki, Abuja by 10am on Monday, 8thOctober, 2018 for investigation and not the IGP Monitoring Unit as earlier stated in the press release from the Force Headquarters on 5th October, 2018.



The Police said preliminary investigation carried out so far by its operatives into the above mentioned incident reveals that Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, were captured on camera for their active involvement in the disturbance of public peace and public safety, unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari way for several hours preventing motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway thereby disturbing public peace and public safety.

The police said this caused innocent people to scamper for safety and violent attack on Policemen posted to ensure security of the Force Headquarters, pushing and hitting the Policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to cause damage to Police equipment and Government properties; have case to answer.

A statement by Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, Force PRO said, “Consequently, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce are to report to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki, Abuja by 10am on Monday, 8th October, 2018 for investigation and not the IGP Monitoring Unit as earlier stated in the Press Release from the Force Headquarters on 5th October, 2018.

“However, further investigation is ongoing to determine the level of involvement and culpability of other individuals and personalities who were seen at the scene of the crime on the date of the incident.

“Police invitation letters to Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce for them to report to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki, Abuja, have been sent to them for compliance.

“The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has the statutory jurisdiction to investigate the matter”.