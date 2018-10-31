Senate to establish Fed Poly in Buhari’s town, Ikom, others

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA —THE Senate has put in place, measures to establish a new federal tertiary institution in Daura, Katsina State, home and state of President Muhammadu Buhari and in three other different states of the federation.

The four proposed federal institutions are Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State; Federal University of Education, Aguleri, Anambra State; Federal Polytechnic Ikom, Cross River; and the National Institute of Construction Technology and Management, Uromi, Edo State.

The bills were sponsored by Senators Ahmed Babba Kaita (APC, Katsina), Victor Umeh (APGA, Anambra), John Owan-Enoh (APC, C/River) and Clifford Ordia (PDP, Edo) respectively.

The public hearing was organised by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, headed by Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano).

Declaring open the public hearing, yesterday, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said that the four bills were as a result of the Senate’s commitment to quality education in the country.

Represented by the Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda, PDP, FCT, Saraki who noted that the Nigerian education sector has been on the downward trajectory, however stressed the urgent need to come up with urgent steps that would make more Nigerians have access to quality education.

The Senate President, who called on the stakeholders to come up with useful inputs towards the establishment of the institutions, assured that the Senate would continue to give attention to education.

In his remarks, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Sen Tijjani Yahaya (APC, Zamfara) who represented the Committee Chairman, said: “The public hearing will allow all stakeholders to take part in the process in the making and amendments of the bills.”

Speaking on the Federal Polytechnic, Daura Bill, Sen Kaita said: “Daura, despite its historical stand, doesn’t have any federal institution cited there. It is our belief that education is paramount. Daura zone is the only zone without a federal institution in Katsina State.ý

“The polytechnic will give opportunities to our teeming youths to gain admission into institution of higher learning. The establishment of the institution is a right step in a right direction. We appeal to the committee to help us realize the ýactualization of the polytechnic.”

In his submission, the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Abubakar Yahaya Kusada said establishing the polytechnic would close the educational gap that exists in the three zones of the state.

Also in his remarks, Senator Umeh who noted that the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Education, Aguleri, was a response to the mass failure of students at the secondary school level due to the lack of qualified teachers, said: “The university will ensure the training of qualified teachers, which will in turn prepare our children for tertiary education. Once they’re prepared, they will excel.”