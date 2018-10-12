Senate confirms 22 as NPC commissioners, rejects Kaduna nominee

ABUJA—Senate, yesterday, confirmed the appointment of 22 nominees President Muhammadu Buhari presented to it as commissioners for the National Population Commission, NPC.



However, the fight between Governor Nasir el-Rufai and the three Senators from the state— Suleiman Hunkuyi(Kaduna North), Shehu Sani(Kaduna Central) and Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South)— reared its head as the Senate rejected the appointment of Dr. Abdulmalik Durunnguwa from Kaduna State as one of NPC commissioners.

The Committee on National Identity Card and National Population Commission had submitted its report after screening 23 nominees.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP Kaduna North), while presenting the report to the Senate, said the committee observed discrepancies in the certificate presented by Durunguwa and as such did not clear him for confirmation.

After much deliberation on the matter, the senators through a voice vote, unanimously agreed that the committee investigate the matter and report back at plenary.

Those confirmed yesterday by the Senate include Nwanne Nwabuisi, Abia State; Dr. Clifford Zirra, Adamawa; Dr. Chidi Ezeoke, Anambra; Isa Buratai, Borno; Navy Capt. Charles Ogwa(rtd), Cross River; Sir Ricard Odibo, Delta; Okereke Onuabuchi, Ebony; Olusegun Aiyejina, Edo; Ejike Ezeh, Enugu, and Abubakar Danburam, Gombe State.

Others were Professor Uba Nnabue, Imo; Suleiman Lawal, Kano; Professor Jimoh Isah, Kogi; Dr. Sa’adu Alanamu, Kwara; Nasir Kwarra, Nasarawa; Aliyu Datti, Niger; Mrs Seyi Olusanya, Ogun; Dr. Olanadiran Iyantan, Ondo; Senator Mudashiru Hussain, Osun; Mrs. Cecilia Dapoet, Plateau; Dr. Ipalibo Harry, Rivers, and Sale Saany, Taraba State.

In his remarks, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, congratulated the nominees and urged them to discharge their duties effectively.