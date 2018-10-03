Sen. Umeh emerges APGA candidate for Anambra Central

Sen. Victor Umeh on Wednesday won the Anambra Central Senatorial primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to become the party’s candidate for the 2019 general elections.

Umeh, the senator representing the zone in the Red Chambers was the only aspirant on APGA platform that emerged from the primary held at St. Mathew Catholic Church, venue of the Wednesday primaries.

He polled 207 votes from available 209 delegate votes cast in the affirmative election which was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Umeh said that the outcome was an overwhelming endorsement of his performance so far in the National Assembly by his constituents.

He described the exercise as peaceful and thanked party faithful and people of Anambra Central for affirming his candidature and promised to surpass his past performance in the senate.

Pie added that “I am happy for this massive show of support, the primary election was peaceful, I got 207 votes out of the 209 votes, only two delegates who could not identify ‘yes’ or ‘no’ put their votes in between and they were discountenanced.

“What I am going to offer is honest representation; I don’t want to have anything to do with constituency funds.

“Coming into the next assembly, I will ensure that I surpass the expectations of my people.”

Umeh said he had already made a mark in the senate and attracted projects in many communities, which he said had direct impact on the lives of the people of the constituency.

“I went to the senate with a motion and was able to sponsor two awards and two bills within the short time I have been there.

“I met only one budget session and I was able to get N650 million for constituency projects, tied to verifiable projects with addresses; none of my projects is hanging.”