Searching for Love?

Networking/Sponsorship

•Sandra 19, from Anambra State, needs somebody from Anambra or states close to Anambra to help her buy a sewing machine. 08064692063,08102520606 •Nonye, needs N400, 000, from well meaning Nigerians, for a bone and blood infection treatment. Nonye . C Nwaefulu, acct 3071145254, First Bank. 08123888709,07061989753

•Sampsom resides in Lagos, needs kind hearted Nigerians to help sponsor him financially to enable him set up a business. 08103025035

Friends

Searching Female

•Favour 25, from Delta State, needs a caring and mature male friend.08083801028

Searching Male

•Odunayo 40, needs a mature female friend, aged 30 and above from South West. 08159195705

Lovers

Searching Female

•Bridget, 25, with big ass needs a man to be her lover.08068684663

•Joy 31, tall, pretty and matured, needs a loving, caring and responsible man, for a good relationship. 09073578228,09034369516

•Ngozi 28, fat, jovial, fair in complexion, and resides in Onitsha Anambra State, needs a God fearing, buoyant and lovely man, who can take good care of her, aged 40-55. 08022792682

•Tolu 38, employed and resides in Lagos, needs a man, aged 42-47, who is God fearing, caring, loving and employed, for a relationship.

08054629248,08165823634

Searching Male

•Nwosu needs an Igbo lady, aged 25-27, who is God fearing, a graduate, resides in Abia State and who can help him get a job, or help financially to set up a business.08189208153, 07084112004

•Ifeanyi 30, a graduate, from Delta State, needs a lady, for a relationship.09036052379

•Jafar needs a lady with big back side, for a serious relationship.08023286010

•Godday 42, employed and resides in Port Harcourt, needs a God fearing and beautiful, employed or business lady, for a relationship that can lead to marriage.08064834253

•Emma 28, tall, slim, and resides in Onitsha, needs an employed, honest, good and loving lady ,aged 25-35, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 07067648841

•Olaoye 54, self employed, a Christian and resides in Lagos, needs a matured Yoruba Christian serious lady, who is employed, or self employed, aged 40-45, for a sincere and serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 08070699723

•Ken 36, from Ondo State, a Christian, handsome, good looking, gentle and has no money, needs a lady, aged 30-40, from Winners Church, who can help him get a job, for a relationship that will lead to marriage. 08144722879

•Dennis 35, genotype AS/blood Group O+, from Benin, needs a lady, that can take care of him, for a strong relationship, that will lead to marriage.07038912046

•A widower 50, resides in Lagos, needs a responsible lady companion, aged 40 and above, to relate and share ideas with.08022231460

•Enaruoghoke 35, a graduate, needs a responsible and extremely neat educated lady, for a relationship that can lead to marriage. 09034380190

•Amaobi 50, tall, dark in complexion, a businessman, in Lagos, needs a lady, aged 45-50, for a serious relationship.07084027034

•John 25, tall,handsome, fair in complexion, a student and resides in Enugu State, needs a lady, aged 20-35, who is employed, and ready to settle down.08140748410

•GP 40, average height, chocolate in complexion, employed and from Asaba, Delta State, needs a good lady, aged 20-40, who resides in Asaba, for a serious

relationship.08096967007, 07062187444

•Adeoba 42, from Osun State, but resides in Lagos, needs a serious lady, aged 29-44, for marriage.07036700943, 07039887741

•Kolbe 35, dark handsome, tall, financially ok, resides in Lagos, needs a lady, aged 45 and above, in Lagos, for a relationship.07053681101, 07082720791

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Jessica 24, and resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy that can take care of her and also rent an apartment for her.09061983559, 08032436418

•Ugonma 39, from Enugu State, but resides in Delta State, needs a God fearing sugar daddy, who can take care of her and her children. 09021952048

Searching Male

•Promise 23, resides in Port Harcourt, needs a sugar mummy ,aged 38-55.07033292973

•Prince 42, neat, handsome, fair in complexion, and very romantic, needs a clean, nice and responsible sugar mummy who is romantic, for a relationship. 08184568524

•Kingston a graduate, handsome, intelligent, physically fit and resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy.07030326420

•Oriola 38, and resides in Lagos, needs a loving, caring and romantic sugar mummy, for a serious relationship. 08066481249,08124345877

•Frank resides in Abuja, needs a romantic sugar mummy, in Abuja, for fun and sexual relationship. 08037824524

•Bryan 34, a graduate, self employed, caring and resides in Port Harcourt, needs a sugar mummy, aged 45 and above. 09069923478, 08038663404

•Tonirafe 25, tall, and handsome, needs a rich sugar mummy, who can help him. 09031134578

•Martins 35 average height, fair in complexion, needs a matured, motherly and a cool sugar mummy, for a discrete relationship. 08118878322, martins4love2017@gmailcom

•Peace 27 resides in Abuja, and enjoy socialising, very positive, and also an hairstylist, needs a sugar mummy.07082095518, 08077536106 or vipeacesurvive848@gmailcom

•Charles 45, average height and resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy, aged 40-45, who also resides in Lagos, and can help him get a job, for a romantic relationship. 08024296774

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825