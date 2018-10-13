Salah faces fresh injury scare

MOHAMED Salah has flown back to Liverpool to receive treatment for an injury he picked up while on international duty with Egypt.



The forward limped off with a muscle problem during the latter stages of the Pharaohs’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifier win over eSwatini – formerly Swaziland – on Friday in a game which also saw the Reds star score directly from a corner. Salah received treatment on the side of the pitch but was unable to shake off the problem.

Egypt were subsequently forced to finish the game with ten players as they had used all three substitutes before Salah went off, however they still ran out 4-1 winners.

And following discussions with the Premier League club, the Egyptian FA confirmed Salah has gone back to Liverpool and will not feature for his country’s return game against eSwatini on Tuesday.

The statement read: “Javier Aguirre has allowed Salah to return to his club and he will not participate against eSwatini next Tuesday to give him time to recover.

“Mohamed Salah had complained during yesterday’s match versus eSwatini about stress in his muscle.

“He was medically examined and underwent an X-ray post-game. “Following communication with Liverpool’s medical staff, it was determined the player would be unable to player in the next match.”