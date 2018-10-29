S-East intelligentia restates support for Atiku, Obi

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

INTELLIGENTSIA group across universities in South-East and South-South under the aegis of Academic Democrats at the weekend, unanimously restated their resolve to work for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr Peter Obi in the 2019 general elections.

In an enlarged meeting and Banquet at GeoGold Hotels Awka, the Academic Democrats ratified its national executives and state executives with Dr Chinedu Onyeizugbe as the National Coordinator. There were three coordinating committee in each of the states in the two zones.

The intellectuals from the universities also resolved to mobilise other intellectuals in all the polytechnics and colleges of education as well as other tertiary institutions in the two zones with their students to support PDP candidates, Atiku and Obi.

The intellectuals said they had “assessed the policies and manifestoes of the political parties in the forthcoming presidential election vis-à-vis the clamoring for restructuring, inclusive government and detribalisation among others, and resolved to galvanise intellectuals under the aegis of Academic Democrats to come out and identify with the presidential candidate of PDP.

Speakers included Prof Eugene Nweke, Prof Robert Dode, Prof. D. C Njoku, Dr George Atelle and Dr Philip Imokhai as well as Prof Stella Chinyere Okunna, Prof Jude Udeh, Prof Emenike Obi, Prof Uche Nwogwugwu among others.