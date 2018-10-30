Ronaldo: I deserve to win Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he ‘deserves’ the Ballon d’Or, Juventus were ‘a good move’ and that Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez ‘never spoke from the heart’.

“I already know, in my heart, that I’m one of the best players in history,” explained the former Madrid superstar.

“I’ve said many times that winning a sixth Ballon d’Or isn’t an obsession, but of course I want to win my sixth Ballon d’Or!

“I’d be lying if I said otherwise. I’m working for it as I work to score goals and win games without making it an obsession. I think I deserve the Ballon d’Or, yes.”