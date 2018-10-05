Rohr: Youthfulness ‘ll win Eagles AFCON 2019 ticket

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has stated that he has abundant pool of players with which he can pick from in the quest to lead Nigeria the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Rohr said ahead of this month’s double header against Libya after releasing a list of 24 players

The Franco-Germna declared that players are very hungry to play and believes the youthfulness of the team is another driving force which will help take Nigeria to the AFCON after missing out of the last two editions.

“There are abundant pool of players that I can choose from for national team duties. Any of the players can get the job done as we enter the crucial bend of the qualification for AFCON,” the former Niger Republic gaffer said.

“The boys are hungry and youthful. That’s the major driving force that will propel the Super Eagles to the AFCON.”

“We have two crucial games against Libya in October. It’s crucial that we get positive results over the two legs and try to qualify for the competition as early as possible.”

Nigeria will host the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday 13th October with the return leg scheduled for the 18,000 –capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the city of Sfax, Tunisia on Tuesday 16th October.