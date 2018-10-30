Rohr names Musa, Ighalo, 21 others for South Africa, Uganda matches

Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has called up stand –in Captain Ahmed Musa and 22 other players for next month’s crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Johannesburg.

The same group will prosecute the friendly encounter against the Cranes of Uganda at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba three days later.

Former U17 World Cup – winning forward Victor Osimhen returns after a long time out, with another U17 World Cup winning forward Samuel Chukwueze earning a first call.

AFCON 2019: Nigeria on the brink of qualification

Midfielder Mikel Agu, who played some part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and home –based defender Adeleye Olamilekan Aniyikaye are also called; otherwise the Franco –German tactician has kept faith with the group that decimated Libya’s Mediterranean Knights over two legs earlier this month.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who is ineligible for the match after bagging yellow cards in the away matches against Seychelles and Libya, has been left out.

Rohr expects tough Libya rematch

Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa are among three goalkeepers; Olaoluwa Aina, William Ekong, Leone Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo are included among eight defenders; Oghenekaro Etebo and John Ogu are listed among three midfielders and; Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Samuel Kalu and Alex Iwobi are among nine forwards. Henry Onyekuru and Junior Lokosa are listed among five standby players.