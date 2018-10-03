Rivers State Government Commends Airtel for 4G Launch

The government of Rivers State has commended Airtel Nigeria for its recent launch of 4G LTE (Fourth Generation – Long Term Evolution) network in the State, reaffirming the government readiness to partner with the telco to enrich lives of residents in the State.

Speaking at the official launch of Airtel 4G, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, who represented the executive governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, stated that the government was happy with Airtel for its contributions to the socio-economic development of the State.

“We are delighted that Airtel has chosen to extend its 4G footprints to Rivers State. Rivers Sate Government, led by our Governor, will always protect new businesses in Rivers State and yours is one of them, because it is important to us that our people can have jobs and opportunities.

“Of recent, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council declared Rivers State as the best place to invest in Nigeria. This does not take us by surprise because we know how much this government commits to ensure the security of the lives and property in Rivers State and to make the ease of doing business improve, to reduce multiple taxations, to promote the issuance of C of O and generally to provide an enabling environment that aids investment.

“In Rivers State, we have a lot of teeming young people. They have been doing so many awesome things. The government of Rivers State is very happy to partner with Airtel and I also want to thank you for partnering with us during our arts and culture festival,” she said.

Airtel on Thursday, September 27, 2018 officially announced the launch of its 4G network in Rivers State at Golden Tulip, GRA Port Harcourt.

This is coming just two days after the launch of the Airtel 4G network in Delta State and a week after Anambra State.

Present at the colourful event was King Dr. Dandeson Douglas, Treaty King Amanyanabo & Natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom; Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, Deputy Governor of River State; King Leslie Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo Kingdom and Mrs. Tonye Oniyide, Commissioner of Culture in Rivers State, among others.